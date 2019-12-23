Familiares consternados reclaman cuerpos de 18 reos asesinados en El Porvenir

Honduras afronta una crisis en su sistema penitenciario luego de que riñas registradas en dos cárceles dejaron 36 muertos.

23.12.2019 / �

1/12

Relatives of an inmate killed in a shooting at the El Porvenir prison, north of Tegucigalpa, cry after learning about the fate of their loved one, outside the morgue in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, on December 23, 2019. - At least 36 people were killed in weekend clashes in Honduran prisons as the military and police try to regain control after a spate of murders linked to the criminal gangs plaguing the country. (Photo by STR / AFP)