Lista de nominados premios Óscar 2019

Los Ángeles, EEUU.

En una transmisión en vivo este martes 22 de enero Kumail Nanjiani y Tracee Ellis Ross revelaron los nominados en las 24 categorías para la 91 edición de los premios de la Academia, que se entregaran el próximo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

Esta es la lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2019:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Roma

The Favourite

A Star is Born

Vice

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Spike Lee - BlackkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowksi - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos- The Favourite

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams Vice

Marina De Tavira Roma

Regina KIng If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone The Favourite

Rachel Weisz The Favourite

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Favourite (Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrely)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen y Ethan Cohen)

BlackkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz y Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Kenkins)

A Star is Born (Eric Roth y Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)

MEJOR EDICIÓN

BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody ( John Ottman)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book ( Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice ( Hank Corwin )

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Capernaum -Líbano

Cold War - Polonia

Never Look Away - Alemania

Roma - México

Shoplifter - Japón

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"All The Star" - Black Panther (Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith y Solana Rowe)

"I'll Fight - RGB (Diane Warren)

"The place where lost things go" - El regreso de Mary Poppins (Marc Shaiman y Scott Whittman)

"Shallow" - A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt)

"When a cowboy trade his spurns for wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (David Rawlings y Gillian Welch)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Los Increíbles (Brad Bird, John Walker y Nicole Paradis Grindle)

Isle of Dogs (Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steve Rales y Jeremy Dawson)

Mirai (Mamoru Hosoda y Yuichiro Saito)

Ralph rompe Internet (Rich Moore, Phil Johnston y Clark Spencer)

Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord y Christopher Miller)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Border (Göran Lundström y Pamela Goldammer)

Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher y Jessica Brooks)

Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe y Patricia Dehaney)

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Infinity War (Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl y Dan Sudick)

Christopher Robin (Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones y Chris Cordbould)

First Man (Paul Lamber, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles y J.D. Schwalm)

Ready plaer one (Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler y David Shirk)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Dominic Tuohy

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther (Ludwing Goransson)

BlackkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Takj (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexander Desplat)

El regreso de Mary Poppins (Marc Shaiman)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

El regreso de Mary Poppins (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther ( Steve Boeddeker, Brando Proctor y Peter Devlin)

Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin y Jogn Casali)

First Man (John Taylo, Frank A. Montaño Al- Ling Lee y Mary H. Ellis)

Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan y José Antonio García)

A Star is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder y Steve Morrow)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Black Panther (Benjamin A. Burtt y Steve Boeddeker)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhust y Nina Harstone)

First Man (Al-Ling Lee y Mildred Latrou Morgan)

A Quiet Place (Ethan Van Der Ryn y Erik AAdahl)

Roma (Sergio Díaz y Skip Lievsay)

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour (Alison Snowden y David Fine)

Bao (Domee Shi y Becky Neimann-Cobb)

Late Afternoon (Louise Bagnall y Nuria González Blanco)

One Small Step (Andrew Chesworth y Bobby Pontillas)

Weekends (Trevor Jiménez)

MEJOR CORTO

Detainment (Vincent Lambe y Darren Mahon)

Fauve (Jeremy Comte y María Gracia Turgeon)

Marguerite (Marianne Farley y Marie-Héléne Panisset)

Mother (Rodrigo Sorogoyen y María Del Puy Alvarado)

-MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther (Diseño de producción: Hannah Beachler; Decoración: Jay Hart

The Favourite (Diseño de producción: Fiona Crombie; Decoración: Alice Felton

First Man (Diseño de producción: Nathan Crowley; Decoración: Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns (Diseño de producción: John Myhre; Decoración: Gordon Sim

Roma (Diseño de producción: Eugenio Caballero; Decoración: Bárbara Enríquez)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo ( Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes y Shannon Dill )

Hale County This Morning, This Evening ( RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes y Su Kim )

Minding the Gap ( Bing Liu y Diane Quon)

Of Fathers and Sons ( Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme y Tobias N. Siebert)

RBG ( Betsy West and Julie Cohen)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

Black Sheep ( Ed Perkins y Jonathan Chinn)

End Game ( Rob Epstein y Jeffrey Friedman)

Lifeboat ( Skye Fitzgerald y Bryn Mooser)

A Night at The Garden (Marshall Curry)

Period. End of Sentence. (Rayka Zehtabchi y Melissa Berton)