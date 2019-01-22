Más noticias
Llegan acusados por caso Arca Abierta a la Corte Suprema de Justicia
Matan a hermano de magistrado de la Corte Suprema de Justicia
"Roma" y "The Favourite", máximas nominadas a los Óscar 2019
Club de Inglaterra se fija en el hondureño Alberth Elis
Desaparece avión en el que viajaba el futbolista Emiliano Sala
Lista de nominados premios Óscar 2019
Estas son las películas, actores y directores entre otros en disputa para ganarse una estatuilla dorada en la 91 edición de los premios de la Academia.
Los Ángeles, EEUU.
En una transmisión en vivo este martes 22 de enero Kumail Nanjiani y Tracee Ellis Ross revelaron los nominados en las 24 categorías para la 91 edición de los premios de la Academia, que se entregaran el próximo 24 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
Esta es la lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2019:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
The Favourite
A Star is Born
Vice
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Spike Lee - BlackkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowksi - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos- The Favourite
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams Vice
Marina De Tavira Roma
Regina KIng If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone The Favourite
Rachel Weisz The Favourite
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Favourite (Deborah Davis y Tony McNamara)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrely)
Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
Vice (Adam McKay)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen y Ethan Cohen)
BlackkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz y Kevin Willmott y Spike Lee)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Kenkins)
A Star is Born (Eric Roth y Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)
MEJOR EDICIÓN
BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
Bohemian Rhapsody ( John Ottman)
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Green Book ( Patrick J. Don Vito)
Vice ( Hank Corwin )
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Capernaum -Líbano
Cold War - Polonia
Never Look Away - Alemania
Roma - México
Shoplifter - Japón
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
"All The Star" - Black Panther (Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith y Solana Rowe)
"I'll Fight - RGB (Diane Warren)
"The place where lost things go" - El regreso de Mary Poppins (Marc Shaiman y Scott Whittman)
"Shallow" - A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt)
"When a cowboy trade his spurns for wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (David Rawlings y Gillian Welch)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Los Increíbles (Brad Bird, John Walker y Nicole Paradis Grindle)
Isle of Dogs (Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steve Rales y Jeremy Dawson)
Mirai (Mamoru Hosoda y Yuichiro Saito)
Ralph rompe Internet (Rich Moore, Phil Johnston y Clark Spencer)
Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord y Christopher Miller)
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Border (Göran Lundström y Pamela Goldammer)
Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher y Jessica Brooks)
Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe y Patricia Dehaney)
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Avengers: Infinity War (Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl y Dan Sudick)
Christopher Robin (Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones y Chris Cordbould)
First Man (Paul Lamber, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles y J.D. Schwalm)
Ready plaer one (Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler y David Shirk)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan y Dominic Tuohy
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther (Ludwing Goransson)
BlackkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
If Beale Street Could Takj (Nicholas Britell)
Isle of Dogs (Alexander Desplat)
El regreso de Mary Poppins (Marc Shaiman)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
Black Panther (Ruth Carter)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
El regreso de Mary Poppins (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther ( Steve Boeddeker, Brando Proctor y Peter Devlin)
Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin y Jogn Casali)
First Man (John Taylo, Frank A. Montaño Al- Ling Lee y Mary H. Ellis)
Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan y José Antonio García)
A Star is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder y Steve Morrow)
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Black Panther (Benjamin A. Burtt y Steve Boeddeker)
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhust y Nina Harstone)
First Man (Al-Ling Lee y Mildred Latrou Morgan)
A Quiet Place (Ethan Van Der Ryn y Erik AAdahl)
Roma (Sergio Díaz y Skip Lievsay)
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour (Alison Snowden y David Fine)
Bao (Domee Shi y Becky Neimann-Cobb)
Late Afternoon (Louise Bagnall y Nuria González Blanco)
One Small Step (Andrew Chesworth y Bobby Pontillas)
Weekends (Trevor Jiménez)
MEJOR CORTO
Detainment (Vincent Lambe y Darren Mahon)
Fauve (Jeremy Comte y María Gracia Turgeon)
Marguerite (Marianne Farley y Marie-Héléne Panisset)
Mother (Rodrigo Sorogoyen y María Del Puy Alvarado)
-MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther (Diseño de producción: Hannah Beachler; Decoración: Jay Hart
The Favourite (Diseño de producción: Fiona Crombie; Decoración: Alice Felton
First Man (Diseño de producción: Nathan Crowley; Decoración: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns (Diseño de producción: John Myhre; Decoración: Gordon Sim
Roma (Diseño de producción: Eugenio Caballero; Decoración: Bárbara Enríquez)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo ( Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes y Shannon Dill )
Hale County This Morning, This Evening ( RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes y Su Kim )
Minding the Gap ( Bing Liu y Diane Quon)
Of Fathers and Sons ( Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme y Tobias N. Siebert)
RBG ( Betsy West and Julie Cohen)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
Black Sheep ( Ed Perkins y Jonathan Chinn)
End Game ( Rob Epstein y Jeffrey Friedman)
Lifeboat ( Skye Fitzgerald y Bryn Mooser)
A Night at The Garden (Marshall Curry)
Period. End of Sentence. (Rayka Zehtabchi y Melissa Berton)