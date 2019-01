Alfombra de los SAG Awards 2019

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Vice' and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for 'Sharp Objects' nominee Amy Adams arrives for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

27.01.2019

1/10

>