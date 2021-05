Muere de cáncer el cantante estadounidense B. J. Thomas

“BJ Thomas was one of the most natural singers I ever knew. He was a pleasure to know and to work with. The Angels were there when he recorded ‘Rain Drops’ and he’s now added his unique voice to their eternal choir.” -Ray Stevens#BJThomas #rip #youwillbemissed #goodbyefriend pic.twitter.com/YseKQlebe4 — Ray Stevens (@RayStevensMusic) May 30, 2021