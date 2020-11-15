E! People's Choice Awards 2020: nominados, dónde ver la ceremonia y todos los detalles

Más noticias
La ceremonia se transmitirá este domingo 15 de noviembre a partir de las 6: 00 pm en el canal E!
Ciudad de México.
Este domingo 15 de noviembre se celebra la ceremonia de los E! People's Choice Awards, que se llevará a cabo en Santa Mónica, California.
En esta entrega, el público es quien elige a los ganadores en lo mejor de la cultura pop, en la televisión, música, cine, incluso, redes sociales, donde José Eduardo Derbez y Nath Campos son parte de los ocho nominados en nueva categoría Influencer Latino 2020.
La cantante estadounidense Demi Lovato será la encargada de conducir los E! People's Choice Awards 2020.
Entre los nominados se encuentran estrellas como Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Ben Affleck, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Karol G, Ozuna, Britney Spears, entre otros.
El artista canadiense Justin Bieber ofrecerá un show exclusivo para todos sus fans alrededor del mundo. Bieber es, junto con Lady Gaga, el más nominado de la edición 2020 de esta entrega de premios.
Por otro lado, Jennifer López, cantante estadounidense de origen puertorriqueño, recibirá un galardón especial como Icono Pop del año.
Lista de nominados:
Película del 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
Película de comedia
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The Kissing Booth 2
The King of Staten Island
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Película de acción
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
Película de drama
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
Película familiar
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
Protagonista masculino de 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Protagonista femenina de 2020
Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Estrella de drama
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Photograph
KJ Apa, I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Russell Crowe, Unhinged
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
Estrella de comedia
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Estrella de acción
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
John David Washington, Tenet
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
TV
Serie o programa de 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
Serie o programa de drama
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Serie o programa de comedia
Dead To Me
Grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Reality show
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Programa de competencia
American Idol
America's Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice