E! People's Choice Awards 2020: nominados, dónde ver la ceremonia y todos los detalles

Ciudad de México.

Este domingo 15 de noviembre se celebra la ceremonia de los E! People's Choice Awards, que se llevará a cabo en Santa Mónica, California.

En esta entrega, el público es quien elige a los ganadores en lo mejor de la cultura pop, en la televisión, música, cine, incluso, redes sociales, donde José Eduardo Derbez y Nath Campos son parte de los ocho nominados en nueva categoría Influencer Latino 2020.

La cantante estadounidense Demi Lovato será la encargada de conducir los E! People's Choice Awards 2020.

Entre los nominados se encuentran estrellas como Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Ben Affleck, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Karol G, Ozuna, Britney Spears, entre otros.

El artista canadiense Justin Bieber ofrecerá un show exclusivo para todos sus fans alrededor del mundo. Bieber es, junto con Lady Gaga, el más nominado de la edición 2020 de esta entrega de premios.

Por otro lado, Jennifer López, cantante estadounidense de origen puertorriqueño, recibirá un galardón especial como Icono Pop del año.

La ceremonia se transmitirá este domingo 15 de noviembre a partir de las 6: 00 pm en el canal E!

Lista de nominados:

Película del 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

Película de comedia

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Película de acción

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

Película de drama

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

Película familiar

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

Protagonista masculino de 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Protagonista femenina de 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Estrella de drama

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

Estrella de comedia

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Estrella de acción

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

TV

Serie o programa de 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

Serie o programa de drama

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Serie o programa de comedia

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Reality show

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Programa de competencia

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice