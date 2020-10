"I Will Always Love You", de Whitney Houston, supera el billón de vistas en YouTube

View this post on Instagram

On October 29, 2002 (18 years ago today), "One of Those Days", the second single from Whitney's "Just Whitney" album was released. The song was written and produced by Kevin "She'kspere" Briggs and samples The Isley Brothers song "Between The Sheets".

