John Legend y Camila Cabello se unen para que exreos puedan votar

COMIN TO U FROM ACROSS THE POND WHERE ITS NIGHT TIME.. it’s national voter registration Day in America! 42 days left until the most important election of our lives. This election, we aren’t just voting for President or other down-ballot races. More than ever before, we are voting to stand up against injustice and fight for the issues we care about. Your voice matters so make sure it is heard. What I’m trying to say is !!!! Register to vote. Make a plan to cast your ballot. Be a poll worker. Ask everyone you know if they have a voting plan. Go to the link in my bio to check your registration status OR Text VOTER to 40649. LOVE YOUUUU . @headcountorg #VoteReady