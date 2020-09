"Watchmen" y "The Mandalorian" dominan las galas previas de los Emmy

View this post on Instagram

And rounding out this year's 2020 Creative Arts #Emmys winners are: . Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series: @MaiselTV . Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: @Ryan_Watson74 for @TheMandalorian . Television Movie: Bad Education (@HBO) . Interactive Extension of a Linear Program: @whoismrrobot: "Season_4.0 ARG" . Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Cherry Jones for Succession . Documentary or Nonfiction Series: The Last Dance (@espn / @netflix)