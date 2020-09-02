"La Roca" confirma que él y su familia tienen Covid-19

Más noticias
El artista dio la noticia en sus redes sociales
Estados Unidos.
El actor Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como “La Roca”, reveló que él y su familia están contagiados de Covid-19.
Johnson dijo que hubiese deseado enfermarse él, pero no su esposa Lauren Hashian ni sus hijas Jasmine y Tiana.
“Mi esposa y mis dos niñas y yo dimos positivo por COVID-19”, menciona el protagonista de Un espía y medio y Hobbs and Shaw en un video de Instagram.
“Puedo decirles que esto ha sido una de las cosas más complicadas que hemos soportado como familia… Dar positivo a COVID-19 es muy diferente a una asquerosa lesión o fractura. La razón por la que me siento diferente es porque mi principal prioridad es proteger a mi familia… Quisiera sólo ser yo el que diera positivo, pero es mi familia completa”, agregó el artista y exluchador.
Dwayne Johnson y su esposa Lauren Hashian
Asimismo, el actor aconsejó a sus fans a cuidarse y tomar muy en serio el virus.
“Mantente disciplinado. Estimula tu sistema inmunológico. Comprométete con el bienestar. Usa mascarilla. Protege a tu familia. Sé estricto en cuanto a las personas que dejas entrar a tu casa. Mantente positivo. Y cuida de tus semejantes. Manténganse saludables, mis amigos”, expuso.
Hace unas semanas, la revista Forbes dio a conocer que Dwayne es el actor mejor pagado de Hollywood en lo que va de este año.
En la lista anual se estima que "La Roca" recaudó aproximadamente 87.5 millones de dólares en 2020.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today, on August 18, 2019 - I had the honor of marrying @laurenhashianofficial. Later that night she surprised me with this beautiful song, “Step Into A Love Like This” that she wrote and sang herself in honor of our marriage. From the moment I heard the song’s opening line, of “...every angel in heaven is singing for us today...” as tribute to our loved ones who’ve passed away and no longer with us - I got very emotional. As I still get emotional today when I hear those words and watch this wedding footage. Lauren is a gifted and soulful songwriter who wrote every single word of this song (and her vows) to reflect our life and blessings on our wedding day. I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life. Special shout to my extremely loving daughters, Jazzy and Tia for accompanying daddy as I got down on my knee to do the honors of asking for Lauren’s hand in marriage. Technically, she never said, “YES!” as she just bursted out laughing and then ugly crying, BUT I’ll take that response on the Hawaiian cliffs any day ?? We hope that you all enjoy “Step Into A Love Like This” and our wedding day moments - as much as we are privileged to share it with you all on our anniversary. With love, gratitude and mana - DJ ? Listen to the song now in my bio or on all music platforms. #StepIntoALoveLikeThis #HappyAnniversary ❤️? And fa’afetai lava to my uso @f1j1 (one of the greatest singers on the planet) for his beautiful Samoan song “Tualaga a Solomona” that I chose to play as I walked down the aisle.