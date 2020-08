Harry y Meghan cambian su marca; ahora son Fundación MWX

View this post on Instagram

Meghan and Harry are giving back. ? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently volunteered with @baby2baby to help distribute school supplies to families in need. The drive-by distribution was held at Knox Elementary in South Los Angeles. The charity organization, @baby2baby, shared on their Instagram, “Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South L.A. as students across the country return to distance learning this week. Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season.” ?