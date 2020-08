R. Kelly es aislado tras sufrir ataque en la cárcel

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ _____________________________________ #Roommates, #RKelly hasn't been having the greatest time in jail, and it is now being reported that he was allegedly attacked in his prison cell recently! _____________________________________ According to @TMZ_tv, federal law enforcement sources allege that Kellz was attacked by another inmate while he was sitting in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. _____________________________________ Kelly was reportedly sitting on his bed when another inmate allegedly walked into his cell and started to punch him. It is unclear who broke up the fight, but it allegedly didn't last long. _____________________________________ Sources reveal to TMZ that the inmate was frustrated about the facility being placed on lock down multiple times due to protestors outside of the jail! Videos have recently surfaced of large—click the link in our bio to read more! (?: @gettyimages)