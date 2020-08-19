Ashley Tisdale se quita los implantes por su salud

Más noticias
Estados Unidos.
Ashley Tisdale publicó una foto en bikini donde reveló que se sometió a una cirugía de extracción de implantes mamarios el invierno pasado.
La operación se la realizó debido a que sus implantes le estaban provocando problemas de salud.
Ashley Tisdale afirmó a The Blast que sus últimos objetivos de vida han sido ser más abierta sobre su salud mental, sin embargo, consideró que este tema era igual de relevante.
“Hace años me sometí a una cirugía de aumento de senos. Antes de la cirugía sentía constantemente que mi cuerpo no era lo que quería y pensaba que este cambio me haría sentir más segura de mí misma”.
Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal. This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me. Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between. I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. ❤️ Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!
“Pero poco a poco comencé a luchar con problemas de salud menores que fueron sumándose hasta volverse molestos, como la sensibilidad a alimentos que antes no me dañaban”, reconoció la actriz.
Ella eligió para su publicación una foto en la playa, la cual fue tomada meses después de la cirugía, cuando finalmente estaba en paz después de experimentar años de enfermedades importantes.
La estrella decidió que era el momento perfecto para abrirse a sus fans porque acaba de lanzar una nueva marca llamada Frenshe, enfocada en ayudar a vivir una vida sin toxicidad.
