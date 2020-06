Lady Gaga no saldrá de gira con "Chromatica" hasta el 2021

View this post on Instagram

The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. If you've purchased a ticket already, you'll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can't wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime ?