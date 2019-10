Francia Raisa no se arrepiente de haberle donado un riñón a Selena Gómez

View this post on Instagram

All love, appreciation and respect for you @franciaraisa, she's strong woman, good person and loyal friend❤️she helped her friend and made a serious decision, no one takes it. This beautiful attitude towards her shows the sincerity of her love for her friend and her pure intention،Francia is an irreplaceable person?We love so much Francia and So grateful?YOU'VE DONE VERY GREAT THING WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN THROUGH YEARS. @selenagomez @franciaraisa #sg #sg2 #selena #love #life #strong #fff #likeforlikes #like4likes #baby #sky #billieeilish #taylena #taylorswift #arianagrande #halsey #fans #selenators #jelena #selenagomez #selenator #franciaraisa