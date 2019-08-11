Teen Choice Awards 2019: Los ganadores de la premiación más popular entre los jóvenes

California, Estados Unidos.



Los Teen Choice Awards 2019 son los premios que honran lo mejor de la música, cine, deportes y televisión del año, y por primera vez, el evento se transmitió desde las arenas de California.



Los jóvenes y adolescentes son quienes, mediante su votación, eligen a los ganadores.

La conducción del evento estuvo a cargo de la actriz Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik.





La cantante Taylor Swift recibió el premio Ícono de la noche, mientras que los Jonas Brothers fueron galardonados por su carrera musical.









Conozca todos los ganadores de la gala:

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

-"Avengers: Endgame" (GANADORA)

-"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

-"Bumblebee"

-"Captain Marvel"

-"Men in Black: International"

-"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"



PELÍCULA DEL VERANO

-"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (GANADORA)

-"Late Night"

-"Murder Mystery"

-"The Last Summer"

-"Toy Story 4"

-"Yesterday"



PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN

-"Aladdin" (GANADORA)

-"Aquaman"

-"Dark Phoenix"

-"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

-"Mary Poppins Returns"

-"Shazam!"



ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

-Will Smith, "Aladdin" (GANADOR)

-James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"

-Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"

-Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

-Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"

-Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"

ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN

-Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADOR)

-Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"

-Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"

-John Cena, "Bumblebee"

-Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"

-Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"





ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DEL VERANO

-Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (GANADORA)

-Choice Summer Movie Actress

-Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

-Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer

-Mindy Kaling, Late Night

-Selena Gómez, The Dead Don’t Die

-Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star





PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA

-"Crazy Rich Asians" (GANADORA)

-"Instant Family"

-"Isn’t It Romantic"

-"Little"

-"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

-"The Perfect Date"

ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA

-Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date" (GANADOR)

-Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"

-Kevin Hart, "Night School"

-Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"

-Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"

-Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"





ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA

-Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After" (GANADOR)

-Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

-Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"

-Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

-Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

-Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA

-Josephine Langford, "After" (GANADORA)

-Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

-Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"

-Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"

-Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

-Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA

Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date" (GANADORA)

Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Marsai Martin, "Little"

Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"

VILLANO DE PELÍCULA

Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADOR)

Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"

Mark Strong, "Shazam!"

Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"

Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"









GRUPO

-Jonas Brothers (GANADORES)

-5 Seconds of Summer

-Panic! At The Disco

-PRETTYMUCH

-The Chainsmokers

-Why Don’t We

ARTISTA COUNTRY

-Dan + Shay (GANADORES)

-Brett Young

-Kacey Musgraves

-Kane Brown

-Kelsea Ballerini

-Thomas Rhett



ARTISTA ROCK

-Panic! At The Disco (GANADORES)

-AJR

-Cage the Elephant

-Imagine Dragons

-Lovelytheband

-Twenty one pilots



NUEVO ARTISTA

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL

BTS (GANADORES)

Blackpink

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

COLABORACIÓN

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv” (GANADORES)

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

ARTISTA MASCULINO

-Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)

-Ed Sheeran

-Khalid

-Lil Nas X

-Post Malone



ARTISTA FEMENINA

-Lauren Jauregui (GANADORA)

-Ariana Grande

-Billie Eilish

-Cardi B

-Halsey

-Taylor Swift



ARTISTA LATINO

-CNCO (GANADORES)

-Bad Bunny

-Becky G

-Daddy Yankee

-J Balvin

-Maluma



CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO

-Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us” (GANADOR)

-Khalid, “Better”

-Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

-Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

-Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

-Post Malone, “Wow”



CANCIÓN LATINA

-CNCO, “Pretend” (GANADORA)

-Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], "Baila Baila Baila"

-ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, "Con Altura"

-Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, "Con Calma"

-Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), "MIA"

-Nicky Jam & Ozuna, "Te Robaré"

CANCIÓN DE PELÍCULA

-​"A Whole New World" (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward (GANADORA)

-"Broken & Beautiful" (from UglyDolls) – Kelly Clarkson

-"Carry On" (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu) – Kygo & Rita Ora

-"Don't Give Up on Me" (from Five Feet Apart) – Andy Grammer

-"Shallow" (from A Star Is Born) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

-"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone & Swae Lee



ESTRELLA DE REDES SOCIALES

​-Noah Centineo (GANADOR)

-Chrissy Teigen

-Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

-Kylie Jenner

-Taylor Swift

-Will Smith



YOUTUBER

-Sam and Colby (GANADORES)

-David Dobrik

-Erika Costell

-Kian and Jc

-The Merrell Twins

-Niki and Gabi



ATLETA MASCULINO

Stephen Curry (GANADOR)

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Tiger Woods

ELECCIÓN ATLETA FEMENINA

Serena Williams (GANADORA)

Katelyn Ohashi

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath