Teen Choice Awards 2019: Los ganadores de la premiación más popular entre los jóvenes

El grupo musical CNCO ha sido el ganador en la categoría de Artista Latino.
California, Estados Unidos.
Los Teen Choice Awards 2019 son los premios que honran lo mejor de la música, cine, deportes y televisión del año, y por primera vez, el evento se transmitió desde las arenas de California.
Los jóvenes y adolescentes son quienes, mediante su votación, eligen a los ganadores.
La conducción del evento estuvo a cargo de la actriz Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik.
La cantante Taylor Swift recibió el premio Ícono de la noche, mientras que los Jonas Brothers fueron galardonados por su carrera musical.
Conozca todos los ganadores de la gala:
PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
-"Avengers: Endgame" (GANADORA)
-"Ant-Man and the Wasp"
-"Bumblebee"
-"Captain Marvel"
-"Men in Black: International"
-"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
PELÍCULA DEL VERANO
-"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (GANADORA)
-"Late Night"
-"Murder Mystery"
-"The Last Summer"
-"Toy Story 4"
-"Yesterday"
PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN
-"Aladdin" (GANADORA)
-"Aquaman"
-"Dark Phoenix"
-"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"
-"Mary Poppins Returns"
-"Shazam!"
ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA
-Will Smith, "Aladdin" (GANADOR)
-James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"
-Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"
-Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
-Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"
-Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"
ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN
-Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADOR)
-Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"
-Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"
-John Cena, "Bumblebee"
-Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"
-Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"
ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DEL VERANO
-Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (GANADORA)
-Choice Summer Movie Actress
-Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
-Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer
-Mindy Kaling, Late Night
-Selena Gómez, The Dead Don’t Die
-Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star
PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA
-"Crazy Rich Asians" (GANADORA)
-"Instant Family"
-"Isn’t It Romantic"
-"Little"
-"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
-"The Perfect Date"
ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA
-Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date" (GANADOR)
-Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"
-Kevin Hart, "Night School"
-Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"
-Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"
-Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA
-Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After" (GANADOR)
-Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
-Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"
-Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
-Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
-Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA
-Josephine Langford, "After" (GANADORA)
-Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"
-Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"
-Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"
-Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
-Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA
Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date" (GANADORA)
Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Marsai Martin, "Little"
Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"
Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"
VILLANO DE PELÍCULA
Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADOR)
Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"
Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"
Mark Strong, "Shazam!"
Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"
Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"
GRUPO
-Jonas Brothers (GANADORES)
-5 Seconds of Summer
-Panic! At The Disco
-PRETTYMUCH
-The Chainsmokers
-Why Don’t We
ARTISTA COUNTRY
-Dan + Shay (GANADORES)
-Brett Young
-Kacey Musgraves
-Kane Brown
-Kelsea Ballerini
-Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA ROCK
-Panic! At The Disco (GANADORES)
-AJR
-Cage the Elephant
-Imagine Dragons
-Lovelytheband
-Twenty one pilots
NUEVO ARTISTA
Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL
BTS (GANADORES)
Blackpink
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
COLABORACIÓN
BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv” (GANADORES)
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”
ARTISTA MASCULINO
-Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)
-Ed Sheeran
-Khalid
-Lil Nas X
-Post Malone
ARTISTA FEMENINA
-Lauren Jauregui (GANADORA)
-Ariana Grande
-Billie Eilish
-Cardi B
-Halsey
-Taylor Swift
ARTISTA LATINO
-CNCO (GANADORES)
-Bad Bunny
-Becky G
-Daddy Yankee
-J Balvin
-Maluma
CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO
-Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us” (GANADOR)
-Khalid, “Better”
-Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
-Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
-Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
-Post Malone, “Wow”
CANCIÓN LATINA
-CNCO, “Pretend” (GANADORA)
-Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], "Baila Baila Baila"
-ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, "Con Altura"
-Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, "Con Calma"
-Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), "MIA"
-Nicky Jam & Ozuna, "Te Robaré"
CANCIÓN DE PELÍCULA
-"A Whole New World" (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward (GANADORA)
-"Broken & Beautiful" (from UglyDolls) – Kelly Clarkson
-"Carry On" (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu) – Kygo & Rita Ora
-"Don't Give Up on Me" (from Five Feet Apart) – Andy Grammer
-"Shallow" (from A Star Is Born) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
-"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone & Swae Lee
ESTRELLA DE REDES SOCIALES
-Noah Centineo (GANADOR)
-Chrissy Teigen
-Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
-Kylie Jenner
-Taylor Swift
-Will Smith
YOUTUBER
-Sam and Colby (GANADORES)
-David Dobrik
-Erika Costell
-Kian and Jc
-The Merrell Twins
-Niki and Gabi
ATLETA MASCULINO
Stephen Curry (GANADOR)
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Tiger Woods
ELECCIÓN ATLETA FEMENINA
Serena Williams (GANADORA)
Katelyn Ohashi
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath