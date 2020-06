Michael Keaton podría ser Batman en 'The Flash'

View this post on Instagram

31 years ago today, June 23, 1989: We were introduced to Michael Keaton in 'Batman'. - Now he could potentially return in the upcoming Flash movie opening the multiverse of DC. What are your thoughts on this? - Edit by @jaxsonderr - Follow @thebatbrand ?